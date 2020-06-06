Valerie Cossette Busts Out Of Her Skimpy White Bikini Top

Canadian model Valerie Cossette smoldered in a new pic shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Friday. The sexy brunette wore a skimpy white bikini that barely contained her busty chest. Valerie looked gorgeous in her barely-there ruffled swimwear as she struck a pose on the deck.

She posed by facing the camera head-on, displaying her trim figure, massive cleavage, and her many tattoos in the process. Valerie cocked her hip to the side to accentuate her curves and put one hand behind her head for an overall saucy look. Her opposite hand was captured toying with the side tie of her itty-bitty bottoms.

The stunner’s silky dark mane cascaded down her backside with one stray tendril falling loose and settling against her collar region.

Valerie’s small top could barely contain her voluptuous assets. Her breasts spilled out from the sides and the bottoms of the fabric, offering her fans a hearty visual of her underboob and cleavage. The ruffled cups appeared to be adjustable, and the smokeshow seemed to have maneuvered them to the sides of her chest with nothing but a thin string to keep them connected.

Valerie’s panties were just as scandalous as her top with only a small piece of fabric, ruffled just like her top, keeping her private parts hidden from view. The deep v-neck cut flattered her pelvic region and allowed her to showcase her toned belly and her incredibly toned thighs. Her sparkling belly button ring was impossible to miss.

She accessorized with a gold chain necklace characterized by a cross pendant.

Valerie opted for a full face of glam for her photo shoot. She appeared to have applied frosted pink lipstick to her slightly pursed lips. The stunning makeup application also looked to include dramatic winged eyeliner and mascara. As a finishing touch, it looked like she had sculpted her eyebrows into flawless arches.

Valeria credited Fashion Nova for her sexy ensemble in her caption.

Her fans seemed to adore the pic as it did not take long for her post to garner over 70,400 likes and more than 1,200 comments. One person jokingly pointed out that it appeared her bikini top might have been upside down.

“My God! You’re freakin Gorgeous. Definitely the hottest girl I’ve ever seen. I’m totally in love with you,” gushed one fan, adding a mixture of adoring emoji to their remark.

“Absolutely smoking hot and gorgeous,” raved another.

“You are a hurricane of sensuality,” chimed in a third admirer.