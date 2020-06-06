Snoop Dogg Says He’s Voting For The First Time Ever In 2020

Snoop Dogg revealed in a radio interview on Friday that he’s never voted before, but he plans to vote for this first time in this year’s presidential election, Page Six reported. The iconic rapper did an interview on The Real 92.3 radio station on Friday and talked about how important it is to vote in the upcoming election and why he’ll be voting for the first time ever.

“We got to make a difference,” Snoop Dogg said to the host.”I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

Snoop Dogg revealed that he’s never voted in the past because he thought he wasn’t allowed to vote, according to Page Six. Snoop Dogg has been convicted of several gun and drug-related crimes and his criminal history goes all the way back to high school. He believed that he couldn’t vote because of his criminal record, though he said his convictions had been expunged. It seems that Snoop Dogg has figured out that he can vote, given his solid dedication to doing so in November.

The main reason Snoop Dogg is so eager to vote in the 2020 presidential election is his vehement opposition to President Donald Trump. The rapper has been extremely vocal about how much he dislikes the President, even going so far as to shoot a Trump clown in the video for his song “Lavender.”

According to Billboard, their feud dates back to the lead-up to the 2016 election, though the rapper also had some pretty scathing things to say about Trump during his Comedy Central roast in 2011. Snoop Dogg was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton and spoke out against Trump before the election. When Trump won, Snoop Dogg took to social media to express his disgust. Right before Trump was inaugurated, Snoop Dogg promised to mercilessly mock any performer that chose to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

Their feud really heated up when Snoop Dogg released his “Lavender” video in 2017, Billboard reported. Trump fired back on Twitter saying that Snoop Dogg would be heavily criticized if he shot at a stand-in for Obama instead of a stand-in for him. Trump also said that Snoop Dogg’s career was failing.

Since then, Snoop Dogg has remained a vocal opponent of the President. Snoop Dogg is well-known for releasing expletive-filled rants about the president and his supporters on a fairly regular basis.