JoJo Siwa Says She’s ‘Taken’, Doesn’t Reveal Boyfriend’s Name

JoJo Siwa is off the market.

Social media sensation, television personality and performer JoJo Siwa just gave her fans a little hint about her current love life. The 17-year-old former Dance Mom’s star recently posted a TikTok during which she seemed to let it slip that she has a boyfriend. However, she’s being tight lipped regarding who the special person is, according to Seventeen.

In the video in question, Siwa responded to a fan named Shane Lou Mosewho had posted a separate TikTok asking her to go to prom with him. In the video, Moseway shows off his dancing skills while floating text above him spells out the question “JoJo Siwa will you go to prom with me?”

Moseway asked his followers to all tag Siwa so she would see his post. They obliged and the video was viewed more than 3 million times.

In her response TikTok video, Siwa wore a polka dot black and white shirt, black pants, and her signature sky high ponytail with a yellow bow. She emulated Mosewho’s dance with excitement and appeared to be flattered by the request but shook her head no apologetically. In the caption she wrote mysteriously, “I would but I’m taken…”

This of course led everyone to question who the mystery man in Siwa’s life could be. There has been a lot of speculation in the past that the 17-year-old could possibly be dating her childhood friend Elliot Brown. However, Siwa never spoke out on these rumors. In fact just one month ago when she was asked whether or not she had a significant other, she responded simply “I do not.”

Siwa’s mysterious TikTok racked up over 14 million views. She boasts over 24 million on the platform overall. Her fans flocked to the comment section to express their shock and beg for clarification.

“You’re taken?! Should have told us!” wrote one person.

“Don’t be shy tell us more,” another person wrote.

Some TikTok users shared their sympathy for Mosewho who went to so much trouble to ask Siwa to go to prom with him only to be rejected very publicly.

“Awh feel kind of bad for the boy but I get it, she’s taken,” another person said in the comment section.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s unusual for Siwa to keep secrets as she is known for being upfront and honest regarding her life and feelings. Most recently, she made headlines for calling out fellow former Dance Moms star Brooke Hyland for poking fun at their old dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller.