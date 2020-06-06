Kara Del Toro Twirls & Laughs On The Beach While Flaunting Her Curves In A Green Bikini

Model Kara Del Toro was having a blast on the beach in her latest TikTok video. The new upload came on Friday afternoon and the beauty looked stunning in a green bikini as she danced on the sand.

Del Toro used the song “Summer Days” as the background for this new upload and she was all smiles throughout the fun clip. In her caption, she noted that it was World Environment Day and she encouraged everybody to do what they could to protect nature.

It seemed that this was a video shot a while ago, but it certainly was a good fit to go with Del Toro’s current vibe and message.

The video started with Del Toro standing on the beach with a rock formation next to her and the ocean behind her. She wore large sunglasses and gold hoop earrings as well as a gold chain and medallion for this photoshoot. Her long hair was styled simply and she tousled it as she pranced and spun.

Ultimately, however, it seemed that all eyes were on her flattering bikini and stunning, bronzed figure.

The model wore an emerald-green bikini that allowed her to flaunt what she’s got. Luckily for her admirers, she gave her fans an opportunity to see her figure from virtually every angle. The basic bikini bottoms showcased Del Toro’s taut tummy and curvy hips and the bandeau top gave fans a solid look at plenty of cleavage.

Del Toro skipped toward the video camera, flipping her hair and laughing. As she got close to the camera she did a couple of twirls, showing off her pert derriere and curvy backside in the process. At the end of the video, she collapsed onto the beach, still laughing as her phenomenal figure rested on the sand.

The TikTok video had about 11,000 views and 2,000 likes within the first couple of hours after Del Toro had initially shared it. Quite a few fans posted comments too, indicating that this clip was definitely a hit.

“The most beautiful model ever. I look up to you so much!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Love you so much your so beautiful,” wrote another fan.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” someone else said.

When asked by some followers, the Texas beauty said that she was in Bermuda when this was filmed.

Anytime Del Toro posts a snapshot or video showing her in a bikini or sexy set of lingerie, her fans go wild. It looks like she has been posting sporadically on both Instagram and TikTok over the past couple of months and virtually anything she shares seems to leave her followers breathless and aching for more.