‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview Video: Nick Sweeps Sharon Off Her Feet

The Young and the Restless weekly preview video for the week of June 8 through 12 teases some of Genoa City’s most romantic moments. Enjoy five classic episodes dating back to 1986 that feature some of the most significant romances in the CBS Daytime drama’s history. Enjoy Ashley and Victor, Nick and Sharon, Michael and Lauren, plus more favorites.

Although the endgame has always been Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), there is no doubt that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victor also share a special connection. Ashley can’t believe it’s happening as she and Victor enjoy themselves. Watch as Victor romances Ashley while Nikki finds a little fun of her own with Matt (Robert Parucha), which keeps it all in the family.

Then, Sharon (Sharon Case) feels like she walked into a fairytale when Nick (Joshua Morrow) helps set the scene to take them to a faraway land. Nick arranges a beautiful Arabian tent, and he and Sharon dress in lovely clothing while they eat a delicious feast. Then, they enjoy some dancing when musicians serenade them as they feel they’ve traveled elsewhere while staying in Genoa City. They kiss and enjoy an incredibly romantic moment where things seem just about perfect for a while amid the storm of their lives.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) takes a big gamble because with big risks come big rewards. He and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) play cards at a card table, and he surprises her with a very special set of cards. Michael asks Lauren to marry him in a unique manner because he wants the pay off of spending the rest of his life with her. A tearful Lauren seems like she’s ready to take the plunge.

During a New Year’s Eve to remember, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) lets Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) know that he doesn’t want to be her sidekick anymore, and when midnight strikes, he isn’t planning to be with Chloe. However, a pajama-clad Chloe finds Kevin, and as the New Year rings in, she lets him know that she wants to be with him. The great news is, Kevin also wants to be with Chloe. These two start a new year and a new relationship together.

Finally, enjoy the beautiful wedding of Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard). For their second trip down the aisle, they, along with their family and friends, head to Provence, France. In an idyllic ceremony, they exchange rings and pledge their life-long love to each other. Then, Cane dips his new wife and gives her a passionate kiss.