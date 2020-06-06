‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Talks Covering Black Lives Matter And COVID-19 In Season 22

NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is known for its “ripped from the headlines” stories, and Season 22 of the crime drama will stay true to its reputation.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Warren Leight said the long-running series will definitely be covering the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement’s fight against the senseless killings of unarmed black Americans. Leight said Floyd’s death “has to come up and it will” during the show’s upcoming 22nd season.

“There are ways, we will find our way in to tell the story,” he explained. “Presumably our cops will still be trying to do the right thing but it’s going to be harder for them and they’re going to understand why it’s hard for them.”

Leight was asked about the fact that police dramas, which almost always portray the officers as heroic figures, are still dominating networks. Several of those networks have come under criticism for running marathons of police dramas, despite the current news cycle being filled with images of protests and an influx of videos showing unprovoked police violence against regular citizens. The upcoming television season will also bring new episodes of NCIS, SVU, Blue Bloods, and Chicago PD, which might not be a bad thing if the necessary changes are implemented.

“Change will start taking place on TV shows individually. There will be lip service paid,” Leight said, before adding he has already made changes to the SVU writers’ room, in order to add “new voices, fresh voices, different voices.”

Leight went on to say that the producers have “tried really hard in the last year to show how class and race affect the outcomes of justice in society,” but admitted those efforts have not been enough.

“This has to be a moment where people make themselves uncomfortable, where people in power have to make themselves uncomfortable,” he said, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The showrunner said it’s unrealistic to make every episode of the upcoming season about an unlawful police offer, but the production team will work harder to remove the hero’s cape and highlight the cracks in the shield of each character, including Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. He said Hargitay’s character has definitely misstepped in the past, but he thinks her empathy is what sets her apart from many officers in the real world. He also added that he is “uncomfortable” by other shows that glorify corrupt police officers.

Additionally, Leight said the new season will also be reflecting the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected filming during Season 21. He said the detectives will be tackling a case of sexual assault during the height of the outbreak.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Elliott Stable, played by Christopher Meloni.