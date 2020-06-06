Roger Goodell Says NFL Was ‘Wrong For Not Listening To NFL Players’ Who Took A Knee In Peaceful Protest

In a video posted to the official NFL Twitter account on Friday, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the NFL had handled players’ peaceful protests poorly and stated that the NFL supports peaceful protests, The Washington Post reported. Goodell started his statement by acknowledging that the past week has been hard for the country, especially Black people. He then offered condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the other families that have lost someone to police brutality.

Goodell continued, saying that the National Football League is absolutely opposed to racism and the “systemic oppression of Black people.” He admitted that the League had made a mistake when they ignored players who had used peaceful protest to make a statement about the oppression Black people nationwide are experiencing. The commissioner emphasized that the NFL fully supports peaceful protest and they “believe black lives matter.”

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Then, Goodell said that he wanted to be involved in creating change in the country, and acknowledged that the NFL could not exist without its Black players. The commissioner emphasized, “We are listening, I am listening,” and said that he would be speaking to Black players who had spoken out about their concerns. Goodell made it clear that the NFL wanted to make changes based on what they were hearing from their players.

According to The Washington Post, the video statement from the commissioner comes in the midst of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by the Minneapolis Police. It also came seemingly in response to comments made by quarterback Drew Brees and videos released on social media by prominent Black football players.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said that he would never agree with teammates who chose to take a knee as a peaceful protest against police brutality because it was disrespectful to the flag. He later took to Instagram to apologize for the statement, stressing that he supports the Black community and peaceful protests.

On Thursday evening, Black NFL players including Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ezekiel Elliott released a video calling out the NFL for not supporting players who chose to peacefully protest, per The Washington Post. In the video, they said they wanted a statement from the NFL that they supported peaceful protests, that they were wrong in the way they handled previous peaceful protests, and that they think Black Lives Matter.

The language the players used in the video is almost the exact same language Goodell used in his video statement.