Brie Bella Flaunts Baby Bump In Red Lacy Dress In New Instagram Snap With Daughter Birdie

Brie Bella stuns in new Instagram photo.

Brie Bella is 32 weeks along in her second pregnancy and she just showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram photo taken with daughter Birdie. The two girls appeared to be doing a fun photo shoot before the new little one is born. The former pro wrestler was stunning in a scarlet red dress. Her 3-year-old was also decked out in matching red.

Brie posted the snapshot on Thursday. In her caption, she talked about how being a mother is the most important role that she has ever had. She revealed that she and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, who is also expecting a baby, have joined forces with UNICEF to hold a world baby shower to gather up the essentials that mothers from around the world needs for their families. Motherhood is special to Brie Bella, as she details in the post.

The Total Bellas star displayed her full baby bump and bared her shoulders in the Instagram snap. The off-the-shoulder dress was full of beautiful red lace that hugged her pregnant belly. It showed how much her unborn baby has grown. The top of the outfit draped across her chest with scalloped trim that added a bit of flair. The skirt featured three layers of lace with the same scalloped trim that separated the layers. The dress fell softly to the ground.

In the photo, Brie was looking down at her daughter with a smile on her face. Her raven black hair fell softly around her face. She was wearing big hoop earrings and had full on makeup, including lush lashes and red lipstick.

Birdie had on a red sundress with white and blue flowers all over. One hand is holding onto her mom’s hand, and the other is placed on Brie’s belly. The two appear to be standing in a field of some kind with tall blades of grass surrounding them. Brie’s Instagram followers loved the snapshot.

“Such an amazing picture and that dress is gorgeous,” one fan indicated.

“You look stunning!” a second admirer said.

“Your dress is just everything,” another follower replied.

Birdie also has her own Instagram account and a few other photos were shared on there. Many of them had Brie Bella holding her little girl in her arms as they were cuddling together.

In a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, the topic of racism and kids was discussed. Brie indicated that parents have the responsibility to teach their children to love and to be kind to everyone.