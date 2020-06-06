Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Donates To The National Bail Out Fund, Encourages Others To Do The Same

After facing backlash earlier in the week, Olivia Jade shared another post regarding racial injustice.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The 20-year-old YouTuber and social media star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4 to share that she had donated to the National Bail Out Fund and encouraged others to do likewise, according to US Weekly.

On Olivia’s Instagram story, she did the BLM Donation Challenge which is a type of animated filter that offers an array of different organizations one can donate to if they wish to help support the Black Lives Matter movement. She laid sprawled out on the couch wearing a red, vintage print sweatshirt for post. She appeared to be makeup free and wore her hair pinned up at the top of her head.

Olivia kept a serious expression on her face as the various organizations flashed at the top of the screen before finally landing on the National Bail Out Fund. She tagged other various social media users, including her sister Bella, her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, and model Anastasia Karanikolaou to also participate in the challenge. She later shared a photo of her receipt on her story.

National Bail Out, as they state on their official website, “is a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration. We are people who have been impacted by cages — either by being in them ourselves or witnessing our families and loved ones be encaged. We are queer, trans, young, elder, and immigrant.”

In the wake of the unjust death of George Floyd, Olivia has been using her platform to raise awareness regarding race related injustice, to promote the Black Lives Matter movement, and to educate others regarding how they can help during this time when protests are erupting across the nation.

Olivia’s first statement on the controversial matter was made on May 31, also via her Instagram story. Her statement discussed the fact that while she had been “born into privilege” she was not unaware of the struggles many African American’s face.

“I’m not racist and I never have been but i need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears,” her statement read.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, her statement was met with some backlash as many people did not feel she was the right person to be talking about privilege as she and her family are currently wrapped up in the college admissions scandal.