Fitness Guru Courtney Black Rocks A Gold Bikini To Show Off Her ‘Lockdown Transformation’

Courtney shared before-and-after videos of her bikini body.

Courtney Black wowed her 510,000 Instagram followers on Friday, June 5 when she rocked a dazzling metallic bikini to show off her body transformation.

Like many of her fellow fitness enthusiasts, the 23-year-old British personal trainer has been working out at home while gyms remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Courtney has also been helping her followers stay active and fit by sharing live exercise routines that can be done at home. Her latest Instagram post provided proof that it’s possible to get “tightened up” without gym equipment and classes. In side-by-side videos, Courtney wore the same dazzling gold bikini. She revealed that the video on the left was filmed back in March, and the video on the right was filmed about 10 weeks later.

Courtney was noticeably leaner and more toned in the second video, and her thighs were more muscular. Her waist was also a bit slimmer. In both videos, the fitness model slowly turned around to show off her sculpted physique from various angles. When she was facing away from the camera, she didn’t just show off her strong back muscles — she also revealed that her bikini bottoms had a scrunched thong back that put her pert posterior on full display. The bands that formed the sides of the garment were encrusted with glittering crystals. Courtney wore the straps pulled up above her hip bones.

The halter straps of Courtney’s bathing suit top were also covered with sparkly gems that reflected the light as she moved. The top featured adjustable triangle cups that showcased her perky cleavage.

Courtney’s first video only showed her from the mouth down, but all of her face was visible in the “after” video. It looked like her makeup application included taupe eye shadow, black mascara, and reddish-brown lipstick. Her honey-hued hair was styled in glossy waves that she wore pushed back behind her shoulders.

In the caption of her post, Courtney revealed that she made no diet changes between the first and second video. She also wrote that the only exercises she did during that time period were the live workouts that she created for her followers.

Since it was initially uploaded, Courtney’s motivational post has racked up over 11,000 likes and upward of 500 comments.

“You look amazing. Figure goals,” wrote one fan.

“Queen! Cannot thank you enough for your workouts, they nearly kill me but I love them! It’s impossible not to work hard with your energy and smile keeping everyone going!” another response read.

“You’re such an inspiration,” a third commenter remarked. “Never been more motivated in my life and didn’t realise I would be getting that from doing workouts at home, thank you.”