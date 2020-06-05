Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Voluptuous Bust In A Bikini Selfie

Instagram fitness model Katelyn Runck took to her Instagram story on Friday, June 5, to share a snap of herself wearing a low-cut bikini top that flaunted her assets. She tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with the sultry image, which marked a break from her usual style of posting photos that emphasize her enviable abs.

In this selfie, Katelyn’s buxom bust took center stage, bursting out of the bikini top that barely contained her chest. She wore a navy blue-and-white-striped bathing suit top that tied around her neck and featured triangle-shaped cups. Only one strap was visible, and it appeared twisted as it snaked its way up her shoulder.

Katelyn’s ample cleavage was also on full display, and, along with her bust, was blatantly the focal point of the photo.

The model sat in the seat of a car, the sunlight streaming in on her face. Whether Katelyn was going to or coming from the beach or pool — or simply just modeling for a selfie in her vehicle — was unclear.

She tilted her head to the side, leaning it against the gray seatbelt. Her arm bent at the elbow, and she held one hand up to her face, her fingers brushing against her lips.

“#SUNKISSED,” she captioned the snapshot, along with a sparkle emoji.

Katelyn’s brunette locks were slicked back into an updo. She wore a pair of dark, rectangular-shaped sunglasses on her head. Her tresses appeared slightly damp, and several baby hairs peeked out near her roots. Her strands were pulled back behind her ears, though a few pieces fell out of the bun and tucked behind one ear.

She seemed to go for a mostly fresh-faced look, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Still, Katelyn appeared to use several makeup products on her face to give her that natural shine.

Her brows looked to be groomed and shaped, arching high over her honey brown eyes. Her eyes seemed to be rimmed with kohl liner, while her lashes, possibly coated with black mascara, curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her cheeks appeared sculpted.

The corners of her mouth turned upwards, a close-lipped smile playing on her face. Her plump pout was a carnation pink.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn posed in a skintight, sheer dress that showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique. Like in the bikini selfie, she showcased her bust and cleavage in these shots, which were bundled together in an Instagram slideshow.