Abby Lee Miller’s New Lifetime Show Nixed After Racism Accusation

Abby Lee Miller’s new Lifetime show won’t make it to the airwaves, after all. Entertainment Weekly reports that Lifetime has nixed its plans to air the series after Abby was accused of making racist statements on the set of Dance Moms season 8.

The controversial choreographer was set to star in Abby’s Virtual Dance Off, a competition show where dancers would have to send in videos of themselves to participate. The series had been expected to air during the summer and last for 12 episodes.

“We are evaluating the future of the show but currently there are no plans to air,” Lifetime said of the show in a statement to People Magazine on Friday.

Abby also won’t be back for Dance Moms season nine.

Despite the cancellation news, the web page for Abby’s Virtual Dance Off is still up on Lifetime’s website. It features a photo of Abby and an invitation to dancers to apply to the show. Clicking the red “Apply Now” button takes you to another webpage that says that the “contest is now closed.” The text on the page also thanks everyone who sent in submissions and says that the show will be coming soon to Lifetime.

On Tuesday, Adriana Smith, one of the moms who appeared on one episode during Dance Moms season eight, claimed that Abby had made racist statements on set. Adriana called her out via an Instagram post on Tuesday after Abby posted a black square on Tuesday to express solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 – don’t be stupid.'” Adriana wrote. “This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in [sic] higher rank and altogether superior to ME! This to me shows that you don’t give a f— about me or where I came from.”

Adriana also claimed that Abby told her to “look in the mirror” to figure out why she and her daughter, Camryn, were on the show.

In her caption, Adriana wrote that people often ask her why she appeared on Dance Moms. She wrote that, at the time, she thought that Abby’s bout with cancer and incarceration would have changed her personality.

“Well #season8 proved that was a complete lie,” she wrote.

Abby has since posted an apology on Instagram.