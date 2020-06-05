Donald Trump Roasted After Campaign Asked For Messages To Celebrate His Birthday

Yesterday, Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign sent out social media messages asking for people to respond with video messages wishing the president a happy birthday. Over the next day, celebrities, activists, and social media followers flooded the Twitter thread with messages for Trump, who celebrates his 74th birthday on June 14. Not all of them, however, were positive, as the HuffPost reports.

Immediately after the message went out from “Team Trump,” social media followers said that they didn’t expect things to go as well as the campaign evidently expected, given Trump’s cratering support in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“President Trump’s birthday is coming up and there’s no better way to wish him a ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ than by sending him a personal video message,” the tweet read.

Predicably, many people asked that the president give them the gift of his resignation, while others wished him a happy birthday hoping that it would be his last as the leader of the United States.

Actor and comedian Michael Ian Black wished “special boy” Trump a happy birthday, telling him to enjoy not only some chocolate cake, but two scoops of ice cream, as well.

“Be careful, you want to keep that slim 244-pound figure,” he said.

He asked what Trump would be doing for his birthday, saying he’d probably be too busy to enjoy it with his family.

“You’ve got television to watch, tweets to write, protesters to gas, intelligence reports to ignore, pandemic responses to f**k up.”

Actor and comedian Rob Delaney joined in on the birthday messages, suggesting Trump resign.

“It’s going to be really miserable for you until November,” he said

“The country’s in lockdown, f**king doing funerals on zoom and s**t. Nobody has a job, nobody has money…” he added, before addressing the murder of George Floyd.

“Anyway, more and more people are growing to hate you every day, which is just fantastic, so you should f**king quit.”

Activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the Parkland shootings, sent a message saying he would never forgive Trump for blaming his daughter’s death on the Russia investigation and would celebrate the day he was voted out of office.

Some posted somber video montages showing the police dispersing protesters in the streets with tear gas, dogs, and rubber bullets. Others posted memes calling Trump a “Bunker Baby” or “Bunker B**ch,” a nickname that has emerged since it was reported that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker as demonstrations ramped up outside of the White House last Friday.