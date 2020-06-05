WWE Star Lana Sizzles In A Green Bikini & Rubs Her Body Down While Sunbathing

Lana revealed that she was working on her tan.

WWE bombshell Lana sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy on Friday with a video that showed her sunbathing beside her pool. The female wrestler rocked a skimpy string bikini to soak up some rays on a bright and sunny day.

Lana’s textured two-piece was a pale mint green hue that looked striking against her bronze skin. Even though she was already sporting a sun-kissed glow, she revealed that she was working on her tan in the caption of her Instagram post. Lana also noted that her video was a piece of promotional content for Bang Energy drink.

The tiny triangle cups of Lana’s adjustable bikini top could barely contain her curves. Her ample cleavage was slightly spilling out of the front and sides of the garment. Her bottoms also left little to the imagination. They had string ties on the sides and a low front that left most of her toned tummy exposed.

The video began with a flirty shot of the TV personality touching her thick brunette hair. Her shoulder-length, glossy tresses were styled in voluminous waves that she couldn’t seem to keep her hands off of. Lana kept playing with her hair throughout the video, running her fingers through it and tossing it around.

She was also shown running her hands over her flawless skin. It’s unclear whether Lana was applying any suntan oil in these shots, but her legs, midriff, and decolletage were glistening as she rubbed the areas down. Other footage showed Lana sitting on the edge of her pool and dipping her feet in the water. When she took a sip of her energy drink, she licked her lips and gave the camera a flirty smile.

The “Ravishing Russian” picked the perfect day to work on her tan. The scintillating sunlight was beaming down on her body in every shot of her video, and she appeared to squint quite a bit.

Over the span of two hours, Lana’s video racked up over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her Instagram followers.

“No matter how many compliments I give u about how insanely gorgeous and stunning u are, it’ll still be not enough to describe your beauty entirely,” wrote one fan.

“In the world full of corona you are the hand sanitizer,” another admirer quipped.

“Wow you are so hot,” a third commenter gushed.

“Sex bomb,” a fourth remark read.

Lana’s bikini videos always receive an enthusiastic response from her devotees. Her fans also loved getting to watch her play with a pool noodle while she rocked a sequined two-piece in a previous Instagram upload.