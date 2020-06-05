Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Muscular Figure In Tiny Black Bikini

Yarishna Ayala showed off her spectacular figure to her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, June 5, with a new post, in which she rocked a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Puerto Rican fitness model posed indoors in a stylish living room decorated with a white leather couch and matching dinning room set. Ayala stood in front of a full-length mirror as she turned her back toward her iPhone, which she used to take the selfie. She lifted one heel off the floor to accentuate the musculature of her shapely leg and booty. Ayala rotated her torso toward the mirror, as she rested her free hand on her thigh. She looked at her phone screen with a big, bright smile.

Ayala smoldered in a two-piece bathing in solid black with white details. The bikini bottoms were super tiny, boasting a tiny triangle in the back and a medium waistband. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, exposing her hips and further accentuating her massive glutes. Up top, she had on a matching triangle bra with thin straps that tied behind her neck and back. The front was not fully visible given her pose. Her swimsuit was from Maria Gueixa, whose Instagram handle she added in the picture and in her caption.

Ayala wore her raven hair parted in the middle and styled down in perfectly straight strands that fell against her back, all the way to her booty. She appeared to be wearing a bit of shadow, liner and mascara, adding extra depth to her eyes.

In her caption, she included a motivational quote about success and consistency. The post was an immediate with with her fans, garnering more than 30,000 likes and over 665 comments within the first hour of going live. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise Ayala’s beauty and body in a host of languages, particularly English and Spanish.

“Wowww QUEEN,” one of her fans wrote.

“ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL,” raved another user.

“Gorgeous woman,” a third fan chimed in.

“Bam Bam BAM it’s All good Girl. Absolutely gorgeous. Yarishna you look incredible. God bless you stay strong safe and Healthy AMEN!!” added a fourth fan, using lots of emoji in between words, including flexed biceps, explosions, hearts and smileys.

Ayala isn’t one to hide her booty from her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she previously shared a photo video of herself with her back toward the lenses to capture her backside. She wore a strappy black one-piece swimsuit and white sneakers from Rovux Footwear in the clip, which showed her filming her reflection on her iPhone camera. Ayala gently lifted her leg, bending it slightly at the knee to add extra plumpness to her rear.