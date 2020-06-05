Bruna Rangel Lima Poses In Skimpy Pajamas On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima wore a cheeky pajama set in a series of videos on her most recent Instagram story. The Instagram model stunned her 4.1 million followers with the clips, showing off her ample assets in the sleepwear.

The set was made up of a white crop top and matching, teeny shorts. Both garments were emblazoned with strawberries, oranges, bananas, watermelons, and more fruit.

The tiny top featured thin straps and a slightly scooped neckline. The shirt stretched tightly across her chest, showing off her bust despite the fact that it was fully covered. The top ended just below her chest, leaving room to expose her toned, tanned, and taut midriff.

The shorts dipped low on her lower abdomen, showing off her belly button. They rode up high on her hips, amplifying her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bottoms barely covered her derriere, which peeked out of the ensemble. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever.

Bruna wore a white beauty face mask that covered her cheeks, forehead, nose and chin. Only her eyes and lips were visible.

Even so, the model appeared to wear some makeup. Her lashes looked to be coated with black mascara, and it seemed as if her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her lips appeared to be filled in with a peachy-orange gloss.

She sported a diamond stud in her nose.

In the first video, Bruna looked at her phone as she posed in front of a mirror, her entire outfit on display. As Drake’s “Time Flies” played in the background, she ran her hand through her tresses, which cascaded down her back in slight beachy waves.

She slowly turned around, showcasing her curvaceous booty in the mirror.

In the second clip, Bruna used the front-facing camera and laughed in the video.

“I look so weird,” she said. “This mask is so strange.”

She also revealed that her followers requested that she wear this specific out.

“I told you guys I was putting on PJs, and everyone was like, ‘Put those fruity PJs back on,'” she shared.

This is far from the first time that Bruna Rangel Lima showed some skin on her Instagram story and Instagram grid.

In one of her most recent posts, the model wore zodiac-inspired lingerie that flaunted her figure. The skimpy bra-and-panty set flaunted her cleavage. The tiny bottoms also dipped low on her abdomen and rose high on her hips, the back revealing itself as a thong as she turned sideways.