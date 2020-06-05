Sasha Ferro Stuns In A Tiny Pink Bikini In New Instagram Video

Sasha Ferro proudly flaunted her insane figure once again in a sizzling new Instagram update. In the new post uploaded on June 4, the Miami-based model rocked a minuscule bikini set that exposed serious cleavage and her killer curves.

At the beginning of the clip, Sasha was seen sitting on the swimming pool’s ledge with only her lower body drenched in water. The next scene showed her looking over a balcony, flaunting her pert booty in front of the camera. The next part featured the model holding a Bang Energy drink — which she showcased in several sultry poses. She eventually drank the canned beverage, seemingly loving the cotton candy flavor.

Another part showed Sasha enjoying the pool. She submerged most of her body in the water, leaving her chest exposed. The view tantalized many fans, and a lot of them expressed their thoughts in the comments.

The Argentinian influencer slipped into a pink two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless physique. It is important to note that she wore the tiny top upside down. It boasted itty bitty cups that barely contained her breasts. While the neckline was covered, the gap between the cups displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The straps that kept the garment in place were tied around her back.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported was just as skimpy. The low-cut waistline highlighted her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Thin straps were tied on the sides of her slim waist. The swimwear also featured a high cut that helped elongate her lean legs. The light-colored bathing suit complemented her flawless complexion.

Sasha parted her blond hair in the middle and tied in a low ponytail. She enhanced her beauty with cosmetics. The application appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, thick black mascara on her upper and lower eyelashes, a hint of pink blush, and some pink color on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings and nothing else.

Sasha made sure to tag Bang Energy, as well as the brand’s CEO, Jack Owoc, in both the post and the video.

Among her 1.2 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app, many were quick to comment on Sasha’s jaw-dropping display. As of this writing, the latest share has received more than 127,000 views, over 48,000 likes, and 1,200-plus comments.

“You are enchanting! What a genius way to wear that bikini, too!” one of her fans wrote.

“You are so beautiful!!! I envy your body so much. You are just too perfect,” another admirer commented.

“How are you even real? This is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” added a third follower.