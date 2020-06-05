Sutton Stracke Hoped To Be A Role Model For Kids Before Joining The ‘RHOBH’ Cast In A Friend Role

Sutton Stracke wanted her kids to see her do more in life.

Sutton Stracke appeared on a recent episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, where she addressed the reason behind her decision to take on the “friend” position she was given on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Weeks into her run on the Bravo reality series, Sutton opened up about feeling the need to show her children, including her daughter and two sons, that she can balance her life as their mom with her job at her store and her new career in the world of entertainment.

“I needed to be a role model for my daughter. Like, come on, get yourself together and start doing something for yourself to make her proud. And actually, my boys, too,” Sutton explained, according to a report shared by The Things on June 5.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Sutton and her former husband, Christian, got divorce before filming began. So, when it came to starting fresh, the series and Sutton’s new store, which is located in West Hollywood, allowed her to do just that while also exposing her to a number of new friendships.

According to Sutton, her children began asking her what she did all day and admittedly, prior to joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast and opening her store, she didn’t do a lot, aside for caring for the three of them and working out.

“They always wanted to know what I did all day. And it was like nothing. Like, go to the gym. I don’t know. I didn’t have like a real purpose besides taking care of them,” she said.

Now, after filming the full 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and opening her boutique amid production last year, Sutton hopes her children will see the progress she’s made and all that she’s done with her life since splitting from their father.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton spoke to Paper magazine in May about what she learned from her experiences filming Season 10 with the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, explaining that while she tends to hold her emotions in at times, she’s learned that doing so often creates bigger problems.

According to Sutton, it is more beneficial to be honest and confront an issue when it arises, rather than harboring ill feelings towards her co-stars.

“That’s probably the biggest lesson I’ve learned,” she said.