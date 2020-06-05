Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Backside View In A Pink Thong For Steamy Weekend Snap

The phrase “pretty in pink” is one that has been uttered by countless people in a variety of contexts and also famously inspired the title of a classic 1986 John Hughes film starring Molly Ringwald. In the case of Aussie model and Instagram star Abby Dowse, however, the age-old adage is likely the most accurate description of her most recent update on the platform.

In a photo posted to IG on June 5, the 30-year-old Dowse provided her 2.3 million followers with a visual treat to get their weekend started right. Imploring her admirers to have a “Happy Weekend” in the accompanying caption, the sexy snapshot showed off Dowse’s cheeky side in all its glory, with little more than a tiny, pink thong to cover it.

The rear-view shot showed the Sydney, New South Wales product turned slightly at the waist and neck so she could peer over her shoulder and into the camera’s lens. As she did so, Dowse held a pair of sunglasses up above her forehead and smiled wryly for the shot. All the while, her wild blonde hair flowed backward, draping over the opposite shoulder in the poolside pic.

Her back and bust were covered by a pink top to match her skimpy bikini bottom, however the base of her spine and the curves created by her tight waist and hips were left exposed. With her free arm resting on her left hip and its hand tracing the outline of her leg below it, the Fashion Nova ambassador’s bodacious booty was similarly bare, save for the small fraction of fabric that made up her thong.

Meanwhile, her slightly bronzed skin stood in stark contrast to the pool’s blue and green hues and the palm trees and other vegetation in the background of the shot.

Dowse’s stimulating photo unsurprisingly resonated with her fans in a major way. In just 30 minutes after hitting her feed, it had generated more than 5,000 likes, while a veritable bonanza of admirers filled the comment thread with compliments and virtual cat calls.

“It will be babe so much beauty in one picture lookinnnnnng gooooood,” wrote one fan, in response to the photo’s caption.

“Fantastic pic! Weekend just got better,” opined another commenter.

“That end would make anyone weak,” cleverly commented another admirer.

Dowse has been teasing her followers with incredible photos at a breakneck pace as of late. Less than 12 hours before flaunting her cheeks, she shared another snapshot showing off her toned physique in a barely-there bikini, as shared by The Inquisitr.