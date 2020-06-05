Louise Redknapp Stuns Fans In Tiny Black Shorts & Leather Heels: ‘Friday Night Vibes’

British singer Louise Redknapp — who rose to fame in the 1990s girl group Eternal — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself.

The “Arms Around The World” hitmaker — who is now a solo artist — stunned in an eye-catching long-sleeved top that had a white and pink graphic print all over. Redknapp paired the ensemble with tiny black shorts that fell wavy above her knees and showed off her tanned legs. To complete the outfit, she wore black leather heels that were tied-up around her ankles and gave her some extra height. The entertainer sported her long straight blond and brunette hair down and opted for earrings and a ring for accessories. For her makeup application, Redknapp appeared to be going for a natural look.

The BRIT Award-nominated star was captured sitting down on a white surface with her legs parted. She rested her right hand under her chin while resting her other elbow on her thigh. Redknapp was snapped from a slightly higher angle and looked up directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Behind her looked to be a collage of images of herself in a black photo frame and a pink Yves Saint Laurent book.

For her caption, Redknapp expressed that this is how she is spending her Friday night and tagged her fashion and lifestyle account, Lou Loves By Louise Redknapp.

On Twitter, she posted the same pic but credited the photographer, Lewis Shaw.

Redknapp didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom is currently on lockdown. In a separate Instagram post, she urged fans to stay home.

In the span of 45 minutes, Redknapp’s upload has racked up more than 5,600 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 700,000 followers.

“Looking gorgeous as per usual Louise,” one user wrote.

“Cracking legs you got there x,” another devotee shared.

“Holy shockomoly Lou. You look devastatingly stunning. You are continuously beautiful and sexy… perfectly pretty,” remarked a third fan.

“Effortlessly beautiful and classy. Wow @louiseredknapp,” a fourth admirer commented.

Redknapp is no stranger to making an impact on her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dedicated her cover of Janet Jackson’s hit song “Together Again” to former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack who passed away earlier this year.

“This song has taken on a whole new meaning for me. I know you’re shining down on us x thinking of you babe #bekind,” she wrote.