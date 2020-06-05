Hannah Brown Posts In Honor Of Breonna Taylor, Notes She’s ‘Got Work To Do’ To Become Racially Literate

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share some thoughts and urge her followers to get involved in seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. This is the latest in a number of efforts that Hannah has made to show her commitment to learning after she generated a lot of controversy with a recent social media post.

Several weeks ago, Hannah shared a video where she was singing part of a song. The song contained the “N-word,” and Hannah sang the word rather than filter it out. She immediately received a lot of pushback, especially since she had held back on singing a curse word in the same song.

Hannah apologized and then stepped away from social media for a bit. She recently returned, offering fans another apology. Since then, she has posted several times with resources or notes related to race. In her Friday afternoon Instagram post, she wrote about Breonna Taylor and promised her fans she’s really making an effort to educate herself on the topic of race.

Breonna was a 26-year-old black woman who worked in Louisville, Kentucky as an EMT. She was killed in her home in March, shot by the police as the executed a “no-knock” warrant.

On Friday, Breonna would have turned 27. So far, no arrests in connection with her death have been made.

In her post, Hannah shared a bit about Breonna’s story and included resources detailing ways that people could get involved. The Bachelorette star shared some words Breonna’s mother said in an interview and explained that they have weighed on her.

Hannah said that thoughts and prayers were not enough. She urged people to do better and to demand justice through action. She asked people to do something, even if it was just one thing, to continue the pursuit to bring Breonna’s family justice.

Toward the end of her post, Hannah promised her fans that she is dedicated to educating herself on topics of race. She noted that she’s been “racially illiterate” for her entire life. However, she promised, she’s doing the work needed to change that.

Within just the first hour after Hannah had shared the post, more than 34,000 of her nearly 3 million followers had liked the post. Nearly 250 people commented too, many of them writing notes either to honor Breonna or support Hannah in her efforts.

“proud of you for educating yourself, I wish more people would do the same,” one of her followers wrote.

“Thank you for continuing to use your platform for the greater good!” another fan said.

“Doing the good work. You have a squad that has your back. Excited to be on this journey with you,” another follower praised.

“I’m really happy to see you educating yourself, taking accountability for your actions, and using your platform to educate others and fight for justice. We need more people to do this,” someone else detailed.

The Bachelorette star doesn’t seem to be shying away from acknowledging the mistakes she made or the work she needs to do to become a true ally in regard to race issues. Fans seem to think that Hannah’s on the right track now and there’s no doubt they’ll be holding her accountable to continue this path in the weeks ahead.