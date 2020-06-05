Bri Teresi Slays In Black Lingerie And Boots For Outdoor Photo Shoot

Bri posed on top of a wall.

Bri Teresi helped her Instagram followers end the week on a high note when she treated them to a trio of steamy photos on Friday. In the images, the model showed off her killer curves by wearing her underwear outside.

Bri’s artistic pictures were all in black and white. The model’s photo session took place outdoors, which made her wardrobe choice somewhat unusual. She rocked a black lingerie set that consisted of a bra and matching underwear. Her bra had molded cups that gave her ample assets a slight boost. The cups were opaque, but they appeared to be covered with floral lace. The garment’s low V neck was trimmed with flirty eyelash lace that drew the eye to Bri’s curvy cleavage.

The model’s bottoms were also constructed out of delicate lace fabric, but they appeared to be partially sheer. They had a low waist that highlighted Bri’s taut midsection. She completed her ensemble with a sophisticated gray plaid blazer with black lining. She wore the coat open with one shoulder pulled down.

On her feet, Bri sported a pair of clunky black boots. Her industrial footwear featured a combat-style design with thick rubber soles. The model wore them half unlaced. Bri’s blond hair was styled in thick waves with a deep side part.

To obtain the stunning snapshots that she shared with her fans, Bri had to be a bit daring. She was pictured perched atop a wall with her legs dangling over the side. The long distance between her feet and the ground was evident in the third photo of her Instagram slideshow, which was taken from further back than the previous shots.

The location of Bri’s shoot had an industrial vibe. She sat in front of a metal frame and large pipes that curved over her head. In two of the photos, her elbow was resting against one of the metal beams. Her legs were spread in all of the images, and she had a sultry expression on her face. Her eyes were closed in the second snap.

Bri’s fans rewarded all of the effort that went into her photo shoot by pressing the “like” button on her post over 3,000 times in the span of two hours. They also flooded the comments section with compliments.

“These shots look so good!!” read one response to her photos.

“Looking absolutely spectacular as always!” another admirer chimed in.

“Remember Humpty Dumpty!” quipped a third seemingly concerned fan.

Bri stayed a lot closer to the ground for another photo shoot that her Instagram followers loved. She rocked a vibrant yellow swimsuit and got soaking wet to pose for a sexy set of snapshots with a car wash theme.