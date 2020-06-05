Hannah Palmer Captivates In Skimpy Leopard-Print Swimsuit In New Instagram Pic

Hannah Palmer took a short break from posting on her Instagram page for several days, but returned with a bang today with a sizzling new photo to captivate the attention of her 1.6 million followers. She struck a sexy pose in a skimpy plunge swimsuit in leopard-print.

The stunner was photographed poolside on a thin stretch of grass. She sat on the ground and propped herself up with her right arm and extended her legs out to the side. She popped her left knee and placed her hand in her hair.

Her one-piece swimsuit had a major plunge neckline that extended toward her navel, and a horizontal strap cinched her waist and held the ensemble in place. The top of the swimsuit had a halter-style neckline and the fabric that covered her chest was just enough to keep her assets contained.

In addition to her cleavage, her sideboob peeked through. Her toned abs, bare hips, and tanned skin were also prominent. The tag in the post revealed that the ensemble was from the brand Andi Bagus.

Hannah wore her hair down in a heavy side part, and her blond highlights popped against her darker roots. Her glamorous makeup application appeared to include long, dark lashes, silver eyeshadow, and matching liner on her lower lids. She also seemed to sport blush and pink lipstick. For accessories, she opted for a pair of eye-catching earrings but nothing else.

In the backdrop was a rectangular pool, and on the other side was a gray half-wall that was decorated with green foliage.

The model gave photo credits to @films_la.

The update is racking up likes by the minute, and it has garnered over 8,100 likes in the first 10 minutes since it was posted. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to leave messages.

“Super Duper Leopardliscious,” raved an enthusiastic follower.

“You look great and so perfect,” gushed a second social media user.

“Absolutely stunning!! so hot Hannah!!” exclaimed another devotee.

“Wild thing…you make my heart sing. Beautiful pic,” wrote a fourth supporter, referring to the song “Wild Thing” by The Troggs.

Hannah stunned her fans in another update that she shared six days ago. That time, she posed by a kitchen island and placed a Manscaped shaver on the table. Her revealing outfit included a black sports bra that was arguably too short as her underboob fell out, and she also rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes with large rips in the front.

She played with her hair with one hand and glanced at the camera with a smile.