Laci Kay Somers Looks Smoking Hot In A Neon Yellow Bikini With Clear Straps

Laci Kay Somers took to her Instagram account on Friday to rock yet another drop dead gorgeous look. The model showed off her her hourglass figure while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Laci looked smoking hot as she wore a bright neon yellow bikini. The tiny top boasted clear straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut neckline to flash her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs in the process.

Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, a chain around her neck, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

In the first photo, Laci posed in front of some wall art. She had one knee bent and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the second shot, she placed one hand at her side while the other held her phone to snap the photo. She arched her back and tilted her head as well.

Laci wore her long, hair parted to the side. The long, gray-blond strands were styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features while wearing pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Laci’s over 10.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the pics. The post collected more than 20,000 likes within the first 15 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 720 messages.

“Love you so much,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous as always wow,” another remarked.

“You’re sooo beautiful,” a third social media user stated.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans know that she’s not shy about showing off her her fit figure in racy ensembles. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, plunging tops, and scanty lingerie for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci recently thrilled her followers when she rocked an orange bikini while hanging by the pool. To date, that post has garnered more than 231,000 likes and over 5,700 comments.