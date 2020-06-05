Khloe Terae Strips Down & Stretches Out Nude In A Magical Photoshoot

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot series of snaps in which she stretched out across a blanket outside, completely nude. The pictures were taken in West Hollywood, California, as the geotag indicated.

Khloe had spread a large white comforter out on the grass outdoors, in a seemingly isolated spot with a fence in the distance that was covered with greenery, as well as a few trees visible nearby. She had a book open in her hands, and was completely nude as she stretched out on the blanket. Khloe’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she had several purple flowers strewn in her curls, giving the whole shot a magical vibe.

Several purple flower petals were scattered across the blanket as well, and though Khloe posed while laying on her stomach, her fans still got an eyeful of her buxom body.

In the second snap, the camera zoomed in on Khloe’s upper body, and her blond hair in particular. Her tresses were darker at the roots, and the flowers had been delicately placed in her curls. She also held a flower atop the opened book she had in front of her.

In the third snap, Khloe turned her head slightly so her gorgeous face was visible. She appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any at all, and had a natural glow.

Khloe shared two additional photos that showed off her upper body, including the final slide, in which she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. Her lips were parted seductively and her skin looked flawless in the shot. Khloe had two bangles on her wrist and no other accessories visible.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot series of shots, and the post received over 11,800 likes within just two hours. It also racked up 336 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are a dream baby,” one fan commented.

“You’re perfection,” another fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Just so beautiful. You always look amazing,” one follower added.

“One of the best bodies on the planet,” another fan wrote, captivated by Khloe’s curvaceous physique.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe shared another sexy and stunning snap in which she wore nothing at all. The picture was taken in Nice, France, and Khloe struck a yoga pose in front of an absolutely breathtaking backdrop. The ocean stretched out behind her to the horizon, and her curves were the focal point of the gorgeous shot.