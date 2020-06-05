Vanessa Morgan Gets Apology From ‘Riverdale’ Creator After She Slammed Depictions Of Black Characters On TV

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan received an apology from the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, on Friday, after she criticized the depiction of African-American characters on TV.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right,” wrote Roberto in a lengthy Instagram post. “We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa took to Twitter three days ago to express that she was “tired” of black characters being pigeonholed as dangerous thugs and “non-dimensional” sidekicks written to support the white leads. While her tweet did not mention Riverdale by name, many Twitter users assumed that she was talking about the show. Vanessa subsequently tweeted that she is also the least paid series regular on the series.

Her tweet about black characters on TV currently has over 19,000 likes, over 3,000 retweets and close to 400 comments.

Near the end of Roberto’s post, he wrote that the show’s writing team had made a donation to Black Lives Matter’s Los Angeles chapter and declared that Riverdale will be “part of the movement, and not outside of it.”

In the caption of the post, Roberto included three hashtags” “#hearvanessamorgan,” “#blmla,” and “#riverdale.”

The post has been liked more than 60,000 times, and over 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, some fans praised Roberto’s statement.

“I’m proud of you Roberto and the other people that make this show possible. And I’m really happy that she spoke up,” one person wrote.

“AS YOU SHOULD!!!” another Instagram user commented before adding a clapping emoji. “Thank you for listening to her.”

But others seemed to doubt the sincerity of the apology.

“We’ll believe it when we see it,” a third Instagram user wrote.

And a fourth felt that the show’s writers should have addressed the lack of development of their black characters since season one.

“Good job for the change but this should have been the writers’ intentions since the start,” they wrote.

An Instagram user also requested that the Riverdale writers give Vanessa’s character a backstory.

A commenter also claimed that they had seen screenshots on Twitter that indicated that Roberto and other members of the Riverdale writing team had previously unfollowed Vanessa on Instagram. Although he currently follows the actress, the commenter expressed suspicion that he may have unfollowed and refollowed her after she expressed her frustration with the depiction of black characters on television.