Eden Levine Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Strappy White Bikini By The Pool

Eden Levine left little to the imagination as she rocked a revealing ensemble in her most recent Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while soaking up some sun.

In the sexy snaps, Eden looked like a brunette bombshell wearing a strappy white bikini. The tiny top exposed her toned arms and shoulders while putting the spotlight on her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist while putting her long, lean legs on full display. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also visible in the pics. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark aviator sunglasses over her eyes.

In the first photo, Eden leaned forward with both of her hands resting in front of her. She arched her back and wore a sassy expression on her face. In the second shot, she lounged by the swimming pool with one hand resting at her side for balance and the other grabbing at her glasses. She had her legs apart and her knees bent as she gave a flirty smile into the camera.

Eden had her long hair pulled back behind her head. She styled the dark locks with a black and white scarf tied over her head.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. Although her eyes were hidden by her oversize sunglasses, her brows did appear to be darkened.

She also looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Eden’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 70 messages.

“Oh my word,” one follower declared.

“Wow so beautiful happy Friday hope you have a great weekend,” stated another.

“I’m in love,” a third social media user gushed.

“This photo is a whole mood,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is known for showing off her enviable curves in sexy outfits online. She’s been spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses on the regular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eden recently piqued the attention of her followers when she sizzled in a white sports bra and tight red leggings. To date, that photo has collected more than 8,300 likes and over 220 comments.