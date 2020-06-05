Blac Chyna Poses In A Bathtub In Sultry Instagram Share

Blac Chyna modeled in a pristine white tub for one of her newest Instagram story photos, posing in a sheer, black minidress that showcased her ample assets. She posted the provocative picture to promote her OnlyFans account.

The 32-year-old model kneeled in the bathtub for the sexy shot, popping her booty for added effect. She looked at the camera with serious bedroom eyes, giving a “come hither” stare. Her arm was carefully positioned over her bust to cover any NSFW parts, her wrist touching her knee.

The former reality star posed from the side, emphasizing her hourglass figure. She rocked the see-through garment, which was skintight and clung to her every curve. The strapless frock not only showed off her bare shoulders, but exposed her midriff as well.

Chyna’s numerous multi-colored tattoos were on display, including her large back piece, which was visible through the outfit. Her floral leg tattoo, which snaked its way from her foot up to her calf, was one of the focal points of the photo. Her “King” ink, in honor of her son King Cairo, was present on her hand.

The frock sported fringe that cascaded down her back and into the tub, long, black strands that curved around her bottom.

She paired the dress with black stilettos with a strap that wrapped around her ankle.

As for her jewelry, Chyna accessorized the look with two silver bracelets and a silver necklace.

Her long nails appeared to be lacquered with a white polish.

Chyna sported light pink locks for the sensuous shot. She tilted her head forward, letting her long, wavy tresses curl around the nape of her neck and over her shoulder. The cotton candy-colored mermaid waves were a pop of color against the dark outfit.

She appeared to wear a full face of makeup, starting with her brows, which arched high over her honey brown eyes. Chyna looked to wear a smoky eye, with what seemed to be a charcoal-colored shadow on her lids that fanned out past her eyes, giving her a cat-eye effect. Her lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lids appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner, making the whites of her eyes stand out. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her contoured cheeks looked to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips appeared to be filled in with a frosty pink lipstick that matched her hair.