Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, & More Pay Tribute To Breonna Taylor On Her 27th Birthday

Many celebrities paid tribute to Breonna Taylor on what would’ve been her 27th birthday.

According to Us Weekly, stars like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and John Legend took time to celebrate and honor Taylor’s memory. In March, Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers while she was in her home. After her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired shots in what was reported as self-defense, the police allegedly shot several bullets that fatally hit Taylor.

While the crime took place several months prior, it was reignited in May through multiple people spreading messages regarding the event on social media. Since the incident, none of the police officers involved in the shooting have been arrested.

Grande took to her Twitter account on Friday, June 5. The songstress posted a graphic of Taylor wearing a crown filled with pink and purple flowers. She used some of the popular hashtags that have been used for Taylor, including “sayhername,” and “birthdayforBreonna.”

Following her tweet, Grande shared how her followers can help celebrate Taylor’s birthday as well by leaving a text code at the end of the message.

Legend used his words to share the impact of Taylor’s death as well. He penned an essay for Entertainment Weekly and shared how the then-26-year-old had plans for her life moving forward. The singer also stressed the importance of standing up for Taylor on her special day and to continue to speak about her and the many other black women who have suffered the same fate.

“On Breonna’s 27th birthday, I say her name and the names of Eleanor Bumpers, Atatiana Jefferson, Nina Pop, Aiyana Jones, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, Pamela Turner, Tyisha Miller, Miriam Carey, Chynal Lindsey, Shelly Frey, Darnisha Harris, and too many more. I’m sending more than my thoughts and prayers to Breonna Taylor’s family,” he wrote.

Kardashian used her influence on both Twitter and Instagram to celebrate Taylor as well. She posted a painted image of Taylor and went into detail about the March shooting. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star linked to Taylor’s website, which was created shortly after her death. On the website, users can be directed to several resources connected to justice for Taylor.

Prior to her death, Taylor was working as an award-winning EMT in Louisville, Kentucky. The University of Kentucky alum had ambitions of becoming a nurse. Since her death, her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claimed charges of battery, excessive force, negligence, and gross negligence.

On May 21, the FBI also opened an investigation to explore Taylor’s shooting in more detail.