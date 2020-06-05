Leticia Alonso Displays Thick Booty In Barely-There Bikini Bottoms At Sunset

Leticia Alonso exposed her thick booty and hourglass figure in her most recent Instagram update. She treated her fans to a rear-end view of her voluptuous figure and had them racing to view the pic on her social media pages.

In the stunning photo, the model had a spectacular view of the ocean from her room. The magical sunset had Leticia transfixed as she gazed at the horizon, oblivious to the fact that she hardly seemed to be wearing anything at all.

Leticia appeared to be topless in this particular pic as there are no visible straps along her back. In this particular image, her ample cleavage was not visible at all. Instead, her bounteous booty took center stage and had her fans waxing lyrical. The model seemed to be wearing barely-there bikini bottoms. The shiny blue high-waist bottoms drew attention to her minuscule waist.

The model obscured the view of her backside with a crocheted shawl that she strategically held behind her. Leticia’s fans could still see the shape and size of her booty through the material, but did not have an unobstructed view of her derriere. They could also see her curvy hips, thighs, and legs through the see-through scarf.

Leticia left her hair to cascade down her back in casual disarray. She appeared to wear no other accessories or jewelry in the photo and even seemed to be barefoot.

The social media influencer posed outside at sunset. In the background, one can see that the room’s balcony was directly over the ocean and provided an unbeatable panoramic view of the ocean. Leticia looked out over the tranquil sea and gold-streaked sky. While the ocean was the picture of serenity, the sky hovered low with its dark, moody clouds.

The entrepreneur has her own fashion store and often promotes her line on her Instagram page. She has also amassed a following of over 1.8 million fans who love her risqué style and unbelievable curves.

In fact, her fans flocked to view her latest image and more than 5,000 fans have already liked it. She was also inundated with comments from fans who showed their appreciation by posting various emoji, or shared their thoughts about the snap.

“Wow, stunning shot,” one fan gushed who was impressed by the photography.

Another Instagram user shared an ambiguous message with Leticia.

“Wow! What a view!” they gushed. However, it remains unclear what view they were talking about.

One follower summed up the general consensus among Leticia’s hordes of fans with a simple comment.

“I love it,” they raved.