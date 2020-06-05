Sommer Ray Slays In A Tiny Pink Bikini As She Playfully Embraces An Indoor Beach Party

Sommer Ray was ready to have some fun in her latest TikTok video. The model and fashion designer shared the new video via social media on Thursday and she sizzled as she danced around in a pink bikini.

For this fun video clip, Sommer used the Beach Boys song “Surfin’ U.S.A.” She was indoors, but in her caption, she teased that she was at the beach. In this case, it seems that she was at the “FaZe” house with the popular gamers and TikTok personalities. Apparently, they all brought the beach indoors for a party.

The group had poured sand all over the floor of the room they were using for this party. A couple of beach towels were laid out and there was a small grill between them. A few sand toys were scattered around and a beach ball, beach chair, and umbrella could be seen at the back of the room.

Sommer held an open bag of Ruffles potato chips in one hand and snacked on one as she danced. As the view of the room broadened, it was revealed that there was also an inflatable palm tree in the room and some of the guys working on something outside.

The social media starlet had her long hair styled in two braids and she wore a headband that kept any loose wisps off of her face. She wore a bubble-gum pink bikini that perfectly highlighted her tanned curves.

The bikini that Sommer wore for this beach party consisted of a simple triangle top and side-tie thong bottoms. She was barefoot as she danced around in the sand and fans got a solid glimpse of her pert booty as she turned to give pal Jarvis a chip.

In less than 24 hours, Sommer’s beach party had been viewed more than 2.8 million times. The clip had almost 520,000 likes and more than 4,600 comments.

“I love the color of her hair it goes well with her Tan,” declared one fan.

“i love you i have crush,” admitted another follower.

“Sommer brought the peach to the beach,” teased another fan.

A huge number of the comments referred to Jarvis peeking through the window, teasing that the Ruffle chip wasn’t what he clearly wanted from Sommer. A few others noted that at first, they thought it was fellow social media bombshell Addison Rae in the clip rather than Sommer.

Fans of Sommer’s know that she never holds back when it comes to showing off her stuff in a bikini. There wasn’t any kind of explanation given for why they threw this indoor beach party, but it doesn’t look as if anybody cared as long as she was flaunting her curves and dancing around.