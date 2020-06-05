Raven Loso Heats Up Instagram In Curve-Enhancing Bodysuit

Raven Loso sent temperatures soaring on Friday, June 5, when she teased her 3 million Instagram followers with an eye-popping image of herself in a bodysuit that enhanced her signature curves.

The photo showed Loso posing outdoors in front of a low cement wall with dense vegetable in the background. She stood with her back turned to the camera, making her massive derriere the star of the picture. She looked over her right shoulder, glancing at the camera with squinty eyes and a bright smile. She arched her back slightly, further accentuating her curvaceous lower body.

Loso sizzled in a bodysuit made of a shiny mauve fabric. The material was very stretchy, which clung to her body tightly and showcased her incredible hourglass figure. The one-piece boasted three-quarter sleeves that reached down to her elbows. The lower half consisted of shorts that expanded to her upper thighs, exposing her shapely legs. The skintight cut of the garment hugged her midsection closely, emphasizing the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and booty.

Her hair was a bright shade of pink, seemingly a wig, which she wore styled down and in a middle part. She appeared to be wearing a bit of liner and mascara, in addition to nude lipgloss. Loso accessorized her style with a Fendi handbag, judging by the print.

In the caption, Loso told her fans she was sharing to add brightness to their timeline, and explained that she hasn’t been active lately “due to the obvious,” presumably referring to the ongoing protests against police brutality that have erupted in light of the death of George Floyd.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, attracting more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 630 comments within the first two hours. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise Loso’s figure, while sharing their admiration for her.

“We love seeing all this excellence,” one fan raved.

“Love when you show it off like that,” replied another user.

“Nah I appreciate you illuminating my TL. It was much needed,” a third admirer chimed in.

“We need you back @ravieloso. Timelines just aren’t the same,” added a fourth fan.

Lost recently flaunted her curves in a different bodysuit that was just as revealing, as The Inquisitr has previously shared. She posted a series of three pictures in which she lay on a mattress while striking different poses. She sported a colorful bodysuit that boasted a bright and bold color scheme of neon green, pink, purple, and blue. The one-piece featured a cold-shoulder design and a mock neckline while the front had a large cutout that exposed her cleavage.