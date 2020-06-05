One-Third Of Americans Used Disinfectants In ‘High-Risk Practices’ During COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC Report Finds

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the new Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which showed that one-third of respondents used bleach and other household cleaners in “non-recommended high-risk practices.”

“These practices pose a risk of severe tissue damage and corrosive injury and should be strictly avoided,” the author’s of the report wrote.

According to the federal survey, the dangerous practices included applying bleach to food products, ingesting or inhaling cleaners and disinfectants, and applying disinfectant and household cleaning products to the skin. Specifically, NBC News reported that 18 percent of those surveyed used cleaning agents directly onto their skin, 10 percent said they sprayed disinfectant spray onto their bodies, and 4 percent gargled cleaning agents, including bleach.

The survey also found that there was a gap in knowledge on some safety-related topics. For example, just approximately one-third of respondents knew that vinegar should not be mixed with bleach — a concoction that can produce chlorine gas.

The author’s of the report, which was conducted on 502 U.S. adults in May, suggested that public health messaging should aim to educate the public at adequately cleaning and disinfecting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although adverse health effects reported by respondents could not be attributed to their engaging in high-risk practices, the association between these high-risk practices and reported adverse health effects indicates a need for public messaging regarding safe and effective cleaning and disinfection practices aimed at preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in households.”

The authors claim that coronavirus prevention messaging should focus on “evidence-based, safe practices,” including frequent hand washing and regular disinfection and cleaning of “high-touch surfaces.”

President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism after suggesting that researchers examine the possible benefit of internal disinfectant use, U.S. News & World Report reported.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said at a press briefing in April. “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic. After the president’s comments, reports surfaced that he received a letter from Genesis II, a self-described church, not long before the controversial briefing. Genesis II sells a miracle mineral solution (MMS) — which is essentially industrial bleach — as a coronavirus cure. According to reports, the company promoted its bleach solution to the president in the letter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, calls to poisons centers due to exposure to cleaning agents have increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.