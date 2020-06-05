Instagram Model Erika Gray Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Tight Pink Top

Model Erika Gray put her curves on display in a pink-themed photo for her latest Instagram update. The picture was taken backstage on the set of a television show, as the model flaunted her cleavage in a tight pink top that barely contained her assets.

The 30-year-old has appeared on episodes of MTV’s Wild N’ Out, and shared a pic from her time filming for the show. Gray – who has been dubbed “Brazilian Barbie” – showcased her killer curves in a casual pink ensemble while striking a sultry pout for the camera.

Erika was seated on a storage bin with a giant black curtain behind her, and audio/visual equipment visible in the background. She was photographed from the knees up and had her body slightly tilted to the right. The model wore her long dark hair straight and down with a pink toque covering her head, and her hair partially covered the right side of her chest. Erika put her right arm behind her while her left hand rested on her knee.

The Brazilian model rocked a baggy pair of pink camouflage pants, and a long-sleeve pink hoodie that was cut-out in the middle. Erika had a tiny skin-tight pink top on underneath the hoodie that was cropped and had a plunging neckline. This offered fans a view of her flat stomach and ample cleavage which was accentuated by the tight top. She appeared to wear a light-shade of lipstick and nail polish that complemented her outfit. Erika tagged photographer Clifton Prescod and Wild N’ Out‘s Instagram account in her pic.

Her 2.3 million Instagram followers noticed the snap, and more than 8,900 showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the post. The social media influencer had over 170 comments. Multiple models dropped emoji in the replies, as her comment section was flooded with heart and fire emoji. Toochi Kash, Tawny Jordan and Frenchy Morgan all left heart emoji. Many fans responded to Erika’s wardrobe color.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ybeXgnVif/

“Pink bubble gum flavor,” a female follower wrote.

“Gorgeous hottie, you do look good in pink,” an Instagram user replied.

“Pinkkkkkk vibes,” another added.

“Wow you’re incredibly beautiful,” one fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Erika scintillated her followers with a spicy video in red lingerie this past Valentine’s Day. The model sported a red lace-bra with matching panties and thigh-high stockings. She wore a thin robe over the revealing ensemble. That post garnered more than 8,400 likes and 200 comments from her loyal fans.