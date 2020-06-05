Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Want To Learn’ How They Can Support Black Lives Matter

The couple have apparently been holding calls with community leaders to learn more about how they can help.

Like many celebrities, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to figure out how they can do more to help in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. People reported that a source close to the couple says they’re holding calls with community leaders to learn more about how they can play a role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“They are holding calls with community leaders and organizations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us,” the source said.

A source close to Markle said that her “heart hurts” for young people in particular. The former Duchess of Sussex gave a virtual commencement address on Wednesday to her old high school, Immaculate Heart. In her speech, she discussed Floyd’s death and other recent injustices.

In her speech, Markle said that what has been happening around the country has been “absolutely devastating.” She continued by explaining that she wasn’t sure what she could say, and didn’t want her words to get picked apart.

“And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know,” Markle continued.

She continued by saying that the young people she was addressing are the hope for the future. Markle said that she knew they could bring about change.

The source said that Markle hoped her speech would provide some hope or comfort for the students, who are graduating into a world that she thinks is filled with injustice.

Markle’s address was a surprise for the graduating class, but it was just one of many comments that celebrities have made in recent days addressing the protests that have been occurring all over the country following Floyd’s death.

Even before the protests, though, the couple was still trying to find other ways to help. After moving to Los Angeles in March, they began to volunteer with Project Angel Food, which delivers food to those in need all over L.A. At the time, the organization’s executive director said that Markle, who is an L.A. native, wanted to show Harry the city through their work together for charitable organizations. Other than the commencement address, the couple has tried to remain out of the spotlight in recent months.