Kelly Clarkson Slams Buffalo Cops & Conspiracy Theorist Accusing Elderly Man Of Faking Head Injury

Kelly called for other law enforcement officers to condemn the behavior of Buffalo police in a viral video.

Kelly Clarkson wasn’t having it when one of her Twitter followers accused an elderly man of faking a head injury after being pushed by a Buffalo police officer.

On Thursday, Kelly took to Twitter to share her thoughts about a viral video that showed a 75-year-old man suffering a horrific injury during a protest in Buffalo, New York. The man was shown approaching a police officer, who proceeded to shove him so that he lost his balance and fell to the ground. The man struck his head on the pavement, and blood could be seen pouring out of one of his ears. A number of police officers walked by without stopping to render aid, and the one cop who attempted to check on him immediately after the incident was seemingly discouraged from doing so by another officer.

The footage has sparked outrage on social media, and Kelly joined those expressing anger over the behavior of the law enforcement officers in the video. The Voice star also called for other cops to condemn their actions.

“To every single cop in this video that walked by that poor man bleeding out of his head after he was OBVIOUSLY pushed, WHY ARE YOU A COP???!!!!!” Kelly tweeted.

“To all the great cops out there, CALL THESE SORRY EXCUSE FOR HUMANS OUT!!”

The video of the incident can be seen below, but be forewarned that it includes graphic and potentially disturbing content.

Most of Kelly’s Twitter followers seemed to share her sentiments, but one internet troll responded to her tweet by accusing the elderly man of concocting a sophisticated scheme to fake his head injury. The conspiracy theorist used a series of images to suggest that the man used fake blood, a battery-powered device, and a tube hidden by his protective face mask to make it look like fake blood was pouring out of his ear.

Kelly responded to the troll by pointing out that this still wouldn’t explain the cops’ behavior.

“Here’s the problem with what you’re saying (if it was fake) NOT ONE of those cops knew anything in that moment other than an elderly man was pushed down and now there’s blood on the ground and he could be dying,” Kelly tweeted. “Unless these are special, magical cops that know all #WakeUp.”

The Buffalo Police Department initially claimed that the man in the video just “tripped.” However, according to NBC News, the city police commissioner investigated the incident, and two of the officers in the video were later suspended without pay. The injured man was hospitalized and is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has taken to social media to criticize the actions of law enforcement during the ongoing protests against police brutality that were sparked by the killing of George Floyd. She also slammed Kansas City police officers for pepper spraying protesters in another viral video.