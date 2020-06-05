Nick Cordero’s Coronavirus Battle Continues As Wife Amanda Kloots Asks for Help & Insight

Actor Nick Cordero is still in a California hospital ICU after battling against coronavirus for the past two months. On Thursday, his wife Amanda Kloots shared a bit of new information and thanked the family’s supporters for quickly stepping up to help.

As The Daily Mail detailed, Amanda asked people for some help on a specific medical topic via her Instagram stories. Those initial stories are now gone, but she had explained that what Nick needed most right now was help clearing carbon dioxide from the lungs. She noted that Nick needed help with ventilation, specifically with this carbon-dioxide issue.

Amanda asked that if people knew of a trial or doctor that could specifically address that one singular issue, that they reach out to her. She added that she needed any input to be based on legitimate medically-based information coming from credited sources.

Apparently, people were quick to step up to provide resources and information for Amanda. Just a few hours later, she had deleted that initial request and shared a couple of short updates via her Instagram stories.

As she stood outside of Cedars-Sinai hospital on Thursday, Amanda thanked everybody for their input. She said she had received some really good things and she had a lot of information to sort through.

“This is just me not idling well and needing to research and needing to help,” Amanda explained.

Amanda said that she was blown away by the unbelievable army of supporters that she and Nick have had throughout this. She also shared that she’s throwing herself into doing whatever she can to help her husband recover.

“And anything I feel like I can do at this time to get my husband better and to get him safe and home, I’m just trying to do that on my end. I’m just trying to do as much as I can as his wife,” she detailed.

Earlier this week Amanda told people that Nick had been getting slightly better with each day that passed. Unfortunately, given this latest request, it’s clear that Nick still has some significant issues impacting his recovery.

Despite that, Amanda has said she is not giving up. She recently revealed that she had been told more than once to say goodbye and prepare to lose Nick. However, he has kept fighting and she’s relying on her faith to bring her family through this.

Amanda stands outside Cedars-Sinai every day, looking up to where Nick is. Because of the coronavirus issues, she cannot visit him in person. Now, it sounds as if Amanda at least has a specific way she can try to do something that could help, and she’s got a lot of people ready and willing to assist her.