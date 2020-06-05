Issa Vegas Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Skintight Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Issa Vegas tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she shared shots of her fit physique from all possible angles. Issa didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snaps were taken, but she stood outside with several large palm trees visible in the background.

In the first snap, the blue sky peeked through the palm fronds, and Issa appeared to bask in the feeling of the sunshine on her skin. Issa showcased her sculpted rear and thighs in a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The waistband came an inch or so below her belly button, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display, and the hem barely came to the bottom of her gravity-defying posterior.

Issa paired the Daisy Dukes with a neon yellow bra that featured black straps with the word “love” written in white text along the band below her bust. She carried the same vibrant hues into her footwear, selecting a pair of strappy heels that had black straps embellished with neon yellow trim. Issa also had on a pair of black sunglasses, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest.

In the second snap, she spun around so her back was to the camera. The angle showcased just how snugly the shorts hugged her rear, and the skimpy top showed off a serious amount of her bronzed skin.

She shared a shot of the ensemble in action as she strutted down the sidewalk, and also one where she was striking a silly pursed lip expression while crossing her arms.

In one of the snaps, Issa further tantalized her followers by tugging down the waistband of her Daisy Dukes slightly to expose even more skin.

Her followers absolutely loved the endless snaps, and the post received over 55,500 likes within one hour. It also racked up 676 comments from Issa’s eager fans.

“This is called beauty,” one follower commented.

“A gorgeous goddess omg,” another fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“That’s why I’m following you,” one fan added, loving the sexy snaps.

“I’m looking for the heart attack emoji,” one fan wrote.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Issa flaunted her tantalizing physique in a snakeskin-print swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She paired the sexy swimwear with matching booties, and finished off the ensemble with some tiny Daisy Dukes that clung to her curves. Her long blond locks reached all the way to her waist and she smiled seductively at the camera in the sizzling snaps.