Christopher Meloni Says Donald Trump ‘Would Be Arrested’ Following The President’s Latest ‘Law & Order’ Tweet

Meloni is just the latest 'Law & Order' actor to weigh in on Trump's tweets.

Christopher Meloni does not want the president to mention Law & Order. The SVU actor tweeted in response to Donald Trump after the president tweeted “LAW & ORDER!” on Thursday. In response to Trump’s comment, Meloni simply said “You would be arrested!”

Meloni played Elliot Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons and is set to return to the character in a spin-off series that’s still in development. He wasn’t the first member of SVU‘s cast to tweet at the president after he began using the phrase. Mariska Hargitay, who’s been on the show for 21 seasons and played Stabler’s partner, responded to another “LAW & ORDER!” tweet with a correction.

“You mean tyranny and racism!,” the actress wrote in reply.

Hargitay also participated in blackout Tuesday, tweeting an image of a black square that had “vote” written three times on it.

Ice-T, who also stars in the series, has also been tweeting at the president. Like many celebrities, all three stars are responding to the protests that have emerged across the country in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was in police custody. In the days since the protests began, there have been numerous violent incidents between police and protesters.

Meloni’s response comes after news broke that one of the writers on his upcoming SVU spin-off was fired from the show because of posts on his social media page. In the posts, writer Craig Gore suggested that he would get violent with any looters or protesters that tried to disrupt his property.

In a post on Gore’s Instagram, he could be seen holding a large gun in front of what appeared to be his house. The image was captioned “curfew,” and Gore also left several comments on the post explaining how he planned to handle protesters who came near his property.

The controversy around Gore’s comments began to swirl immediately, and Dick Wolf, who executive produces all Law & Order shows, ultimately decided that Gore should be let go.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement.

Several social media users also directed Gore’s comments toward Meloni. In response, Meloni said that he didn’t know who Gore was or what he did. Before joining the staff of the Elliot Stabler series, Gore had also worked on several other network television shows, including SWAT and Wolf’s show Chicago P.D.