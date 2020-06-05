Nina Serebrova Gives Fans A Peek Up Her Mini Dress In Flirty Snap

Nina Serebrova delighted her Instagram followers with a flirty snapshot that featured her looking fabulous in a mini dress on Friday. The model shared a throwback photo of her strolling down a street in Europe while flashing a peek of her booty in the process.

The photo captured Nina from behind as she walked along a sidewalk bustling with people. Several storefronts lined the street. The photo captured Nina just as she approached a streetlamp decorated with a green vine with red blooms.

Nina’s dress was made from a yellow print fabric. The hem of the garment appeared to have a slight flair, which worked out well for her followers as it appeared to sway in the air as she took a step. The picture showed the bottoms of her cheeks showing beneath the hem. From the looks of it, she was not wearing any panties.

Nina appeared to be shopping. She carried a handbag, and she completed her outfit with a pair of PVC heels, which elongated her toned legs. Her arms were at her sides as she walked.

Nina’s long, dark hair was styled straight with a slight curl on the ends. It cascaded down her back, drawing the eye to her slender waist.

In the post’s caption, Nina wrote that she missed traveling, while asking her fans if they could figure out where she was. She also asked them where they were from.

Many fans chimed in with where they were located, while others took a stab at where she might have been. Some of the guesses included Hungary, Vienna, Salzburg, Turkey, and Budapest.

Nina did not immediately reply with where the photo was taken.

Other comments came from admirers who enjoyed seeing Nina in the sexy dress.

“And I miss the sight of beautiful girls travelling [sic] through European cities,” joked one fan.

“seeing you in the street would be a dream,” quipped a second follower.

“I’m not sure where you are at BUT I am loving that short skirt showing your sexy legs,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” a fourth comment read.

Like many Instagram models and influencers, Nina has traveled to many places. A scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she has been to Greece, the Maldives, and Belarus. That being said, the Florida-based model does not have to be anywhere special to look fabulous. Just last month, she looked smoking hot in a yellow bikini during a photoshoot in Miami.