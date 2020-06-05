‘General Hospital’ Friday Preview: Sam Makes A Discovery, Finn Spills The Beans, & Maxie Struggles

Friday’s encore episode of General Hospital contains some major moments that still weigh heavily on present-day Port Charles storylines. This episode takes viewers back to the May 17, 2018 show and this is another Nurses Ball one.

According to SheKnows Soaps, this flashback episode will take fans back to when Sam was digging around in Peter’s office. This was during the time that Peter was hiding that he was really “Henrik” and Sam suspected that there was more to his Port Charles newcomer than met the eye.

Before Sam snuck into Peter’s office at Aurora, she made an appearance at the Nurses Ball. Soap Central detailed that Sam chatted briefly with Maxie, who had Peter by her side. Maxie wondered where Jason was, and Sam vaguely noted that he had to attend to something else.

Sam lingered nearby to listen in as Valentin and Peter argued, and then she snuck into Peter’s office. Curtis had previously mentioned that Peter’s background check had raised some red flags and soon Sam found Faison’s lighter on the office desk.

At this point on General Hospital, it had been teased that this lighter of Faison’s would be key to figuring out Henrik’s identity. Viewers will see the next part of that play out on Monday.

This encore show also takes viewers back to when people were scrambling to pinpoint who Henrik’s mother was. Lulu was working on this, and Anna had already pieced together a part of where this was headed. However, Anna hadn’t yet figured out that Peter was Henrik.

This throwback contains some Carly and Nelle drama too. This was shortly after Nelle’s infamous fall down the stairs at the Quartermaine mansion, a fall that she said came after a push from Carly.

Bobbie connected with Sonny at the Nurses Ball and lamented the fact that Carly was in jail. While he did talk with her about the situation briefly, Sonny said he was focused on being at the event for his father Mike.

During this time, Anna was also quite ill and Finn had accidentally seen her will. He had been involved with Alexis at this point, but this was the Nurses Ball where he told Anna he still had feelings for her. Alexis overheard the conversation and this prompted some drama.

Viewers will also see Maxie telling Kim she was concerned a bit about her pregnancy. Maxie was there with Peter, but she was also missing Nathan a lot. As fans may remember, baby James didn’t wait too long after this to make his appearance.

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that the week of June 8 will continue to focus on the Nurses Ball episodes from the past couple of years. The action will shift to other topics after that, and fans are anxious for the cast to return to the set and start filming new episodes again.