Gizele Oliveira Looks Smoking Hot In Velvet Top & Pigtail Buns

Gizele Oliveira dropped jaws in another sizzling Instagram upload that saw her in a fashionable ensemble. The upload included four new photos that showcased her curves.

The first three images captured the model posing for a selfie-style shot while her last upload appeared to have been snapped by someone else. As her geotag indicated, the photo shoot took place in New York, New York. The first shot saw the model posed in front of a large glass window that boasted a stunning view of the city. She gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted. Gizele’s head was tilted at a slight angle while the second image saw her looking straight ahead.

The fourth image gave fans the best view of her sexy outfit. On her upper-half, she sported a black top that was constructed of velvet fabric. Its deep V-neckline fell well past her chest and exposed her tanned skin underneath. The garment had baggy sleeves that hit at three-quarter length. Its sides gathered together in the middle with a set of velvet buttons that matched her top. The sexy also look allowed for a teasing glimpse of her tummy to be seen.

Gizele tucked her top into her shorts, a move that helped to accentuate her trim waist. She sported a pair of tiny jean shorts with a light denim wash. The piece had a daringly short cut that hit at her upper thigh. The model placed one of her hands near her backside, which helped draw further attention to her slender legs. She also added several bold accessories to the ensemble, which included a set of necklaces. One of the jewelry pieces was connected with chained links while the other attached by silver squares.

The model wore her brunette bangs swept across her forehead and pulled back the remainder of her hair in pigtail buns. Her smoking hot look would not be complete without a stunning application of makeup. Gizele appeared to add a few thick layers of mascara to her lashes, and her defined brows framed her almond-shaped eyes. She also seemed to be sporting winged eyeliner and a light shadow on her eyelids. The application was completed with a clear gloss.

Fans have been far from shy about showing their love for the photo. It’s accrued over 13,000 likes and 150 comments.

“When they make (or remake) the Audrey Hepburn Biography you have my vote to play her. doh say doppelgänger,” one follower commented.

“You are very very beautiful with a amazing poses,” a second fan commented.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” one more wrote.