Gwen Singer Flashes Her Round Booty In A Brown Thong Bodysuit & Black Knee-High Boots

Gwen Singer got steamy in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The hot model showed some skin while while revealing that the video post was actually a throwback.

In the stunning clip, Gwen looked hotter than ever as she rocked a brown thong bodysuit. The garment boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The outfit laced in the front to expose her ample cleavage as well.

The suit also clung tightly to her tiny waist while putting her round booty and long, lean legs on full display. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, dangling earrings, and black knee-high boots.

In the video, she posed in an array of positions. Gwen rolled around on a hardwood floor, arched her back, and tugged at the straps of the bodysuit all while wearing a seductive expression on her face. Behind her, a large window could be seen with tons of green foliage visible through the glass.

Gwen wore her blond hair parted to the side in the clip. She styled the long golden locks in flirty curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to accentuate her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s more than 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the video. The clip was viewed more than 4,900 times with in the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Your blonde hair was very cute,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous and very sexy as always,” another stated.

“That is a very sexy video of a very sexy woman,” a third social media user gushed.

“Anything you do is great,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about putting her fit physique on full display in her online snaps. She’s seen sporting tiny tops, racy lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a dark green bodysuit with a plunging neckline. To date, that post has racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 730 comments.