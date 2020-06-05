Dasha Mart Flaunts Her Flexibility, Lithe Legs And Sinuous Shape In White One-Piece

While Instagram is teaming with attractive models who know how to use their bodies to project a certain image or emotion with their pose, few possess the physical dexterity of blonde bombshell Dasha Mart. The Russian model’s famous flexibility takes her to another level, as she bends and contorts her slender yet sinuous frame in ways that most women can only dream of in shot after shot.

In her June 5 Instagram update, the 30-year-old social media marvel did so once again with a leggy photo that fully realized the scope of her impressive body and the depths of her physical talent.

Dasha answered some common questions about stretching in the photo’s caption (writing in her native Russian/Cryllic), espousing its benefits and offering tips for her 1.9 million followers on the platform. However, the proof was very much in the pudding with this sexy snapshot.

In the photo, which was geo-tagged to Hollywood Beach in Florida, Dasha stood barefoot while bracing herself against a palm tree. As one foot remained firmly planted to the sand, the other rested high above her head as Dasha held one leg in perfect vertical alignment above the other with her toes pointed to the sky.

As Dasha stretched her body against the thick trunk of the palm tree, her killer curves were somewhat obscured by the shadow it created. Nevertheless, her perky assets and tight form were pleasingly accentuated by the white one-piece that clung to her sun-kissed skin. Meanwhile, her flowing blonde locks appeared to have caught a small gust, draping over her right shoulder and chest as a result.

While posing for the camera, Dasha focused her eyes away from its lens and allowed her pouty lips to remain slightly parted as she did so.

Within an hour of hitting her feed, her latest offering was well on its way to 10,000-plus likes, while 200 comments were left by her admirers.

“Wow…..You have a spectacular body,” wrote one commenter.

“Telling you that you are beautiful is almost an offense..there are no words to describe your beauty,” opined a particularly smitten fan.

“Wow.. that is impressive! And you look fantastic,” commented another.

Dasha has been incredibly active on Instagram recently, sharing sizzling pictorials on an almost daily basis. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, she showed off her incredible curves in a bedazzled pink bikini on June 3 in another scintillating beachfront shot. As of this writing, that post has blown up to the tune of nearly 30,000 likes.