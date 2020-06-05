Qimmah Russo Flaunts Toned Figure In Curve-Hugging Gray Dress

Qimmah Russo flaunted her curves in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a form-fitting gray dress. The eye-catching garment featured a plunging neckline that emphasized Qimmah’s cleavage. The dress fit snugly at her waist and the material clung to her taut abdominal muscles. The tightness of the garment had the same effect on Qimmah’s defined quadriceps.

The petite powerhouse paired the dress with a boxy white purse with a long chain that came down to her hips. With loose tawny brown hair falling to her waist, Qimmah seemed to sport dark pink eyeshadow under her arched eyebrows. She opted to keep her lip color neutral, however, and seemed to have accentuated her lips with a clear gloss.

Qimmah smiled in the first photo as she turned her body to one side and arched her back. While that image had a friendly, “girl next door” appeal, she upped her sultriness in the second snapshot. In that image, Qimmah sent a smoldering stare toward the camera and seemed to have been twirling her hair with one hand. In the third and final photo, Qimmah turned her back toward the camera, drawing the viewer’s eye to her shapely posterior.

The post accumulated more than 10,000 likes in under an hour and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans reacted positively to the photo series.

“My everyday woman crush,” one person wrote.

“My Daily Crush! In a dress, she is just breathtaking, no virus needed,” another added.

“Wow, always, always looking amazing.” a third person commented. “Dress fitting like a glove.”

Another subset of the comments section seemed intent on having a romantic relationship with Qimmah.

“Something about this picture screams wifey,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Other commenters eschewed words altogether and chose to fill their comments with emoji.

Qimmah is likely used to this type of feedback under her Instagram posts as her content regularly inspires similar comments from her fans. The comments section of her previous photo series was filled with compliments as well. In that post, she offered her followers a close-up look at her beauty with four stunning selfies.

“We all get lost sometimes you know.. It’s how we learn, it’s how we grow,” she wrote in her caption, before adding a double heart emoji to it. “I love my brown skin.”

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times and over 600 Instagram users have commented on it.