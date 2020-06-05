Hundreds Of Masks To Protect George Floyd Protesters Seized By Law Enforcement

The Movement for Black Lives spent tens of thousands of dollars to make and distribute masks to individuals across the country protesting the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis 10 days ago. But the first 2,ooo masks never reached their destinations after being seized by law enforcement.

As the HuffPost reports, hundreds of black cloth masks reading “Stop Killing Black People” and “Defund Police” were being mailed from Oakland, California to Washington, St. Louis, New York City, and Minneapolis. But the U.S. Postal Service reported that the packaged were “Seized by Law Enforcement” and never made it out of the state.

Rene Quinonez, who manufactures apparel, says that he and his family worked hard over the past few days to make the masks and send them out. He says that he is well-known at his local post office because he is often shipping clothing.

“I have shipped a lot of stuff before,” he said. “It’s an inside joke that I’m always shipping a ton of stuff, usually next-day or two-day and paying some ridiculous fees.”

“These guys know that I ship apparel,” he said. “There was nothing out of the ordinary.”

But now he says that he is wondering why law enforcement decided to seize this particular shipment. He says that he wonders if he is being watched for his involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.

He plans to move forward to replace the masks.

“We’re tired, but we’re going to try to rally some support and figure out how to replace these masks and how to support the movement,” he said.

He says that he wasn’t given any details on why the masks were seized.

“This isn’t a weapon. It’s more about safety. We’re trying to figure out how to keep our community safe.”

Experts have warned protesters that they should be wearing face-coverings as they exercise their rights to free speech in order to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which continues to move across the country. Many protesters have worn masks during demonstrations, many of which are still ongoing in major cities from coast to coast.

Experts worry that without good protection, the disease could get a toehold in cities thanks to the demonstrations, which often see crowds of thousands in close proximity to one another. They also fear that some of the police tactics are further spreading the disease.

Critics say that the Trump administration has taken an overly aggressive stance against protesters, threatening military action to quell the unrest. Some videos emerging from protests show demonstrators being dispersed using violent tactics and aggressive use of tools like tear gas and rubber bullets.