Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Killer Curves And Bodacious Derriere In White Thong Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent fans into a frenzy once again on social media after she posted a sexy new image of herself on Friday, June 5. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit within minutes of going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — was seemingly photographed indoors, in front of a large wall with a marble design. Isabella took center stage as she posed from her backside directly in front of the camera. She exuded an extremely sexy vibe as her hands cupped the bottom of her derriere. She also sported a slight smile and directed her soft gaze toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the left and styled in loose waves as it cascaded down to the middle of her back.

Isabella also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that elevated her look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and nude lipstick.

Despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the photograph, as she flaunted them while wearing a revealing outfit.

Isabella opted for a long-sleeved white top that did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite sheer. As the garment was also very tight on the model, it highlighted her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, the top’s cropped design flaunted her slim core.

She paired the top with an even more revealing pair of bottoms, opting to rock just a white thong bikini. The thong did not conceal much as it was designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut that displayed almost her entire derriere. It also showcased her curvaceous hips. Meanwhile, the briefs’ high-waisted side straps drew eyes towards her toned midriff.

She did not reveal where she was photographed.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, the model directed her fans to the link in her bio should they wish to see the rest of her sexy photoshoot.

The smoking-hot update was met with instant support from Isabella’s fans, amassing more than 16,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Additionally, more than 200 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, body, and outfit.

“Baddie,” one user wrote.

“Beyond beautiful,” a second fan added.

Isabella has posted a number of sizzling updates of herself on Instagram this past week. Just yesterday, she stunned her fans after she rocked a tiny leopard-print bikini, per The Inquisitr.