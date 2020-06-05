‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: The First Episode Ever, Stephanie’s Drunken Haircut & So Much More

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview takes us back to the very first episode of the world’s most-loved sudser. Fans will then be treated to other memorable fan-favorite moments, per She Knows Soaps.

The week of June 8 will have fans reminiscing about some of the most shocking and delightful moments on the show. The soap opera will flashback to how it all began, Spectra and Forrester Creations going head-to-head, Sally Spectra (the late Darlene Conley) will give Stephanie Forrester Susan Flannery) a haircut, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Oliver Jones (Zach Conroy) will give in to their carnal desires, while Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) puts an end to “Adam” and “Eve.”

CBS is currently airing vintage episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful because the show stopped production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, June 8 – The Bold and the Beautiful’s First Episode

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his two sons, Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) and Thorne Forrester (then – Clayton Norcross) debuted their new fashion line to the press.

Ridge’s mind was on Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson) although her father wasn’t too happy about the match.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was attacked on her way home from college. Katie Logan (then — Nancy Sloan) tried to comfort her big sister.

The episode was first screened on March 23, 1987.

Tuesday, June 9 – The Portofino Challenge

Eric and Ridge competed against each other for the rival fashion houses. Ridge designed for Spectra Fashions, while Eric penned designs for Forrester Creations. However, it was Brooke who stole the show when she arrived on a boat wearing the showstopper.

The episode was shot on location in Portofino, Italy, and aired on September 16, 2003.

Wednesday, June 10 – Sally Cuts Stephanie’s Hair

Sally and Stephanie drank away their worries after Brooke flaunted the engagement ring Ridge gave her. Sally wanted to give Stephanie a makeover and suggested a new haircut. Both women were tipsy, sassy, and very funny when the hair begins to fly.

#HaircutNightCBS is on tonight at 8/7c, so we thought it would be fun to flashback to the haircut Sally gave to Stephanie on #BoldandBeautiful! This episode of B&B will be part of a special week starting on June 8th. Stay tuned to our social channels next week for more details! pic.twitter.com/rWp8W7UAcu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 29, 2020

The episode dates back to January 6, 2003.

Thursday, June 11 – Brooke & Oliver Mistakenly Have Sex

Hope (then – Kim Matula) threw a masquerade high school graduation party. All the women dressed identically and everyone wore full masks. Of course, longtime B&B viewers will never forget the moment when Oliver pushed Brooke against a wall and they did the dirty on the patio in full view of anyone who happened to walk by. However, Oliver thought that he was making love to Hope, while Brooke believed that she was making love to Ridge.

The episode originally aired on June 4, 2010.

Friday, June 12 – Wyatt Finds Out That Quinn & Liam Are Sleeping Together

Wyatt was horrified to find out that his mother and brother were sleeping together. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) suffered from amnesia. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), who kidnapped Liam, convinced him that he was “Adam” and she was “Eve.” Liam believed that they were married but started to have doubts as his memory returned.

The episode aired on April 8, 2016.