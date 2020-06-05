Monica Huldt Lets It All Hang Out In A See-Through White Lace Lingerie Set

Monica Huldt went scantily clad in her latest Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The busty model put all of her enviable curves in the spotlight as she revealed in the caption that her life was beginning to get back to normal.

In the racy pic, Monica looked like a blond bombshell as she rocked a see-through white lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra featured thin spaghetti straps and a low cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage and underboob. The sheer material also allowed fans to get a peek at her bare chest underneath.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with an open white collared shirt and a small pair of earrings.

Monica stood in front of an unmade bed for the snap. She tugged at her shirt with one hand while the other grabbed at the ends of her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and looked away from the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Monica wore her long hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden strands in voluminous waves that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as minimal eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She seemed to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with a light pink gloss on her lips.

Monica’s 664,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap. The post quickly gained more than 2,200 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 70 messages.

“You are motivation. You look incredible,” one follower declared.

“Very nice and gorgeous,” remarked another.

“Wow! Who needs to workout and get their heart rate up when they can just view your pictures instead?” a third comment read.

“OMG Thank you for this!” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in racy outfits. Earlier this week she rocked a stunning pink and white bikini. To date, that pic has earned more than 15,000 likes and over 430 comments.