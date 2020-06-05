Donald Trump Praises Reporters For Sitting Close Together After His Own Administration Set Up Seating

Donald Trump held a lengthy press conference on Friday where he covered a range of topics, from May’s jobs report, to Sweden’s strategy over the coronavirus. At one point, he stopped to compliment how close together the reporters were sitting, but as several people present noted, it wasn’t their decision to ignore social distancing guidelines. Trump’s own White House made the decision to place the seating closer together.

As the video from the White House shows, the press pool was seated much closer together than they have been in the past. After saying that the vaccine situation was looking good and promising that 2 million would be ready to go right away once they have passed safety testing.

He went on to argue that all states should be entirely open at this point, claiming that those who have opened the most robustly were looking the best. He also slammed New York and New Jersey for remaining closed and offered to send in the National Guard to quell protests.

After praising those who have opened their states and praising the economy, he commented on the press pool.

“Even you, I notice you’re starting to get much closer together, looks much better, I must say. You’re not all the way there yet but you’ll be there soon.”

Prior to the press conference, a member of the press pool asked who had decided not to socially distance the chairs.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere responded, “mine.”

Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that the news conference was originally set with the chairs socially distance, in accordance with the current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. But later, the White House rearranged the chairs.

The news conference was initially set up for social distancing. Then the WH rearranged the chairs. Before and after pics from our @abdallahcnn pic.twitter.com/jxKAneAZsy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 5, 2020

“This is a flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing and a move that puts reporters at risk for the purpose of turning the press corps into a prop for a so-called “press conference” where the president refuses to answer a single question,” ABC Chief News correspondent Jon Karl noted.

While many state economies have begun to re-open, social distancing and mask-wearing is still recommended in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which continues to move through the country. The U.S. is seeing about a thousand deaths from the disease every day, with 110,000 deaths in the U.S. as of Friday and over 1.9 million people infected.

The CDC has expressed concern that their messaging on wearing masks and maintaining social distance isn’t being heard and adhered to.